Does Bill Gates prefer iOS or Android?

You might recall former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer's infamous reaction to the introduction of the first-generation Apple iPhone by the late Steve Jobs on January 7th, 2007. At the time, Microsoft had a successful operating system in Windows Mobile. When Ballmer was asked about Apple's new touchscreen phone, he laughed and called it "the most expensive phone in the world." He also said that it wouldn't appeal to business customers because "it doesn't have a keyboard which makes it not a very good email machine." Well, we know who got the last laugh.





Bill Gates messes around with an iPhone occasionally, but typically carries an Android phone







Noting that many of his friends use an iPhone, Gates said that "some of the Android manufacturers pre-install Microsoft software in a way that makes it easier for me, and they're more flexible about how the software connects up top the operating system," explaining how he ended up favoring Android. The billionaire also was asked about social media and noted that he has a "burner" account that he plays around with in addition to his official Twitter account.













If you are an Android user and are upset about the lack of an Android version of the app, there is some good news. Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davison was also part of the interview with Bill Gates and he discussed the importance of adding an Android version of Clubhouse because of the global dominance of the Android platform worldwide. Davison said that when asked which new feature Clubhouse is looking forward to adding to Clubhouse, they answer "Android."







Gates said that it has only been over the last few weeks that he has been hearing more and more about Clubhouse and the topic of a room called "Steve Jobs Stories" came up and Clubhouse's Davison called it an "amazing room" that was filled with many of the original Apple and Mac engineers. But we digress.







Other topics were discussed including Bitcoin and the climate. Gates has studied climate change and said that "Bitcoin uses more electricity per transaction than any other method (of payment) known to man." He goes on to call himself a "Bitcoin skeptic" and says that he has never invested in this sector. "I buy malaria vaccines, I buy measles vaccines, I invest in companies that make products," Gates said. "If other people find their fortune that way, I applaud them."





One interesting question was asked, "Is Bill Gates a gamer?" Now it might be a stereotype to think that Gates was/is a nerd and nerds play video games. As a result, you might be surprised to hear that the man who co-founded a software company that develops games (among other titles, of course) is not a gamer. "I play Bridge," Gates said, "which by some definitions is a game."





You can listen to the entire interview by tapping on the YouTube video that accompanies this story.

