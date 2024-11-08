The Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered iQOO 13 launches globally next month
Up Next:
Even though the company was founded just five years ago, Vivo’s subsidiary iQOO is slowly building a great reputation. The most recent iQOO flagship made its debut in China at the end of October and is among the first phones to feature Qualcomm’s newly introduced Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.
Earlier today, iQOO confirmed via Twitter that its flagship, the iQOO 13, will be launched in India on December 3. No details regarding the of the price of the phone have been revealed yet, but there’s a high chance that this will cost more than $560, the amount customers in China must pay to get the cheapest model.
Besides the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, the iQOO 13 packs a bunch of other premium features including a state-of-the-art 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness.
The most expensive version of iQOO 13 comes with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage, while the cheapest one packs 12 GB RAM and “just” 256 GB storage.
Unlike many other flagships available on the market, iQOO went with an incredibly big 6,150 mAh battery, which features 120W wired charging support. Even though it lacks wireless charging, I think it’s still better to have a bigger battery.
Earlier today, iQOO confirmed via Twitter that its flagship, the iQOO 13, will be launched in India on December 3. No details regarding the of the price of the phone have been revealed yet, but there’s a high chance that this will cost more than $560, the amount customers in China must pay to get the cheapest model.
At under $600, the iQOO 13 feels like the flagship killer that we’ve all been waiting for after OnePlus couldn’t keep up with the competition and decided to raise the prices.
Besides the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, the iQOO 13 packs a bunch of other premium features including a state-of-the-art 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness.
On the back, the iQOO 13 features a triple camera setup that consists of a Sony IMX921 50 MP main camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, and a Sony IMX816 50 MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. A 32-megapixel front camera for selfies is included too.
The most expensive version of iQOO 13 comes with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage, while the cheapest one packs 12 GB RAM and “just” 256 GB storage.
Unlike many other flagships available on the market, iQOO went with an incredibly big 6,150 mAh battery, which features 120W wired charging support. Even though it lacks wireless charging, I think it’s still better to have a bigger battery.
The iQOO 13 will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and the company’s official website. We suspect the Chinese company won’t reveal the price until closer to launch, but someone might leak the information until then.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: