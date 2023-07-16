Check out the ultra-premium iPhone Vision concept model

Designer Antonio De Rosa from ADR Studio Design (via BGR ) has created a concept iPhone model based on Apple's recently unveiled Vision Pro spatial computer. Called the iPhone Vision, the phone features a waterfall display delivering an immersive edge-to-edge experience. Space Audio allows users to experience surround sound giving them the perception of hearing sounds based on the location that they were supposed to originate from.





The Liquid Lens camera system replaces the Wide and Ultra-wide cameras and is equipped with a periscope lens for exceptional zoom capabilities. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, to be released later this year, will be the first iPhone ever to include a periscope lens. The back of the device is equipped with "Back Screen" which is a small display on the rear of the device that shows notifications and widgets without having to flip the phone screen-side up.









The concept iPhone Vision would be powered by Apple's powerful M2 and R1 chips; this is the same chip combination used with the Vision Pro and would allow the iPhone Vision to achieve performance levels beyond those of other smartphones. The device would be equipped with a USB-C port and supports 30W MagSafe charging. It looks as though the buttons on the side are solid-state and are not physical. Pressing on them would produce haptic feedback giving the users the sensation of pressing on a physical button.









Bumps on the top and bottom of the rear panel allow the device to lay down flat even when it is screen-side up. And without a SIM tray on the phone, the iPhone Vision would be all "eSIM." The embedded SIM is mounted on the motherboard and is easier to activate than a physical SIM card. It is also easier to switch devices using an eSIM. The screen would feature peak brightness of 2200 nits outdoors and the battery would be able to keep the lights on all day.





The concept iPhone Vision even has a concept price. The device would retail at $1,599 or 24 monthly payments of $73.29.

