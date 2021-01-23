Facebook kicked Apple iPhone users out of their accounts on Friday

If you own an Apple iPhone, you might have had a problem staying connected to the Facebook app on Friday. Due to what Facebook calls a "configuration change" or for some other unknown reason, the social networking giant logged iPhone users out of their Facebook accounts. If you want to access the app using your iOS powered handset, you will have to sign back into your account. According to Engadget , some users who use SMS two factor authorization (2FA) to log in had been unable to do so at first.





Two factor authorization adds an extra layer of security when signing into an app. The user logs in using his username and password. If the correct info is punched in, the user receives a code sent by SMS to his phone which he or she must type in to access the account. While those using 2FA were finally able to log into Facebook from their iPhone, the SMS-sent codes were slow to arrive and some were forced to send an image of their ID in order to get back into their Facebook account.









The Twitter account belonging to the Facebook App tweeted a statement that said, "We’re looking into reports of people being logged out and having to log in again to access their Facebook accounts. We’re working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience." A second statement was obtained from Facebook by Engadget and that one read, "We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook. We believe this was due to a configuration change and we’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."





The issue has been resolved and since we haven't heard of any new problems taking place on Saturday, we can assume that Facebook users with an iPhone had no problems today connecting to the app that Mark built.

