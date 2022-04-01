 After crafting the first iPhone with USB-C, its creator now makes an Android with a Lightning port - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Android

After crafting the first iPhone with USB-C, its creator now makes an Android with a Lightning port

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

This may sound like an April's Fool's joke and a pointless exercise, but the creator of the first iPhone endowed with a USB-C port now made an Android with a Lightning port, though he agrees on the pointless part. 

Ken Pillonel (Kenny Pi)'s next marvel of engineering video was scheduled to be released on April 1 as a tongue-in-cheek reference to the project's futility, although he swears the port is real and working:

This is it. I've finally built the World's First Android phone with an Apple Lightning port. It supports charging and data transfers. It is a Samsung Galaxy A51. After creating the first USB-C iPhone in the world, I decided I needed to balance the chaos I have created by making the exact opposite invention.

The engineer says that he will soon release a lengthier "making of" video tutorial on how he achieved plugging in a Lightning cable into a Galaxy A51 for both charging and data transfer.

