After crafting the first iPhone with USB-C, its creator now makes an Android with a Lightning port

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Ken Pillonel (Kenny Pi)'s next marvel of engineering video was scheduled to be released on April 1 as a tongue-in-cheek reference to the project's futility, although he swears the port is real and working:









The engineer says that he will soon release a lengthier "making of" video tutorial on how he achieved plugging in a Lightning cable into a Galaxy A51 for both charging and data transfer.



New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up