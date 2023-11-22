Celebrating the holidays with Pixel, iPhone finds out who gave the Google phone its AI features

You just gotta love Google's #BestPhonesForever ads. Google takes subtle shots at the iPhone without criticizing Apple and the idea of these two handsets being best friends seems so perfect that even iPhone fans love these ads even though they are written to make the Pixel look better. Kudos to Google for even updating the Pixel character from the Pixel 7 Pro to the Pixel 8 Pro so that the new temperature sensor can be included.





As the latest video, titled "Must Be Santa," opens, iPhone and Pixel are in line to visit some (probably cheesy) shopping mall Santa. Pixel wants to know what iPhone will ask Santa for and iPhone has the perfect response. "Oh, oh, I want Santa to give me allllllllll the AI stuff he got you." Then iPhone goes on to list some of those AI features such as "Magic Editor for removing and rearranging stuff in photos."

Another AI feature on the Pixel 8 line desired by iPhone is Best Take, which allows the user to replace the face of a subject in a photo with one that doesn't have the eyes closed, or a frown. And iPhone also wants to have Audio Magic Eraser which takes unwanted background noises off the audio that is recorded alongside a video. The iPhone says to Pixel, "You were so so so smart to ask for all that stuff last year. But this year the big man is gonna hook me up,"





Pixel comes clean and tells iPhone that it wasn't Santa that gave him all of that stuff. It came from "a bunch of Google engineers." To which iPhone asks, "Can Santa give me a bunch of Google engineers?" "Um..." says Pixel and we cut to the tagline which reads, "The only phone engineered by Google." And as usual, there is a cute closing scene at the very end.





The comments on YouTube were positive with many calling on Google to continue the series. One response said, "'Can Santa give me a bunch of Google engineers?' That line was way funnier than it had any right to be. Everyone appreciates the effort that goes into these, they're so good." The video has amassed 1,098,106 views in just 10 hours.

