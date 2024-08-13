iPhone meets Pixel 9 Pro for the first time in a new promo for Google's middle child
With the Pixel 9 series introduced by Google today, its a new era for the friendship between the iPhone and the Pixel in Google's #BestPhonesForever series. You might recall that in the last ad, the Pixel 8 Pro was talking about passing the baton during the Olympic relays, a metaphor for the Pixel 8 Pro being replaced by the Pixel 9 Pro. This episode of the series is titled "Summer Magic."
The ad starts at the backdoor to the "Made by Google" After Party. We assume that iPhone wasn't invited so he knocks on the door. The Pixel 9 Pro slips out only to see iPhone dressed for the pool wearing a unicorn floaty, wearing the smartphone version of a Speedo, and drinking a poolside beverage. After iPhone asks Pixel if he wants to join the summer fan, Pixel reveals that he is in the middle of his big launch. But iPhone doesn't understand. "A launch? In the summer?" asks iPhone. "Pixel, we launch in the fall."
But looking to avoid impatient consumers who would typically buy the latest iPhone in September rather than wait for the new Pixel in October, Google held its event two months earlier. With this change, it is now Google that has the first crack at consumers looking to upgrade their phones in order to get the latest AI features.
Pixel explains that he has more Gemini AI features to show the public. "Now I can use Gemini to ask about things in videos, get help in more apps, and have live conversations," Pixel says. When some of iPhone's friends ask if he and Pixel are coming to hang out with them, iPhone has to turn them down because Pixel has a launch. And as we see the Pixel 9 Pro at the end of the video, the phone says, "Oh, Hi." And just like that we are now in the Pixel 9 Pro era.
The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are all available to be pre-ordered right now. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be released in September while the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL will go on sale August 22nd.
