Would you get an iPhone with Fortnite for $10,000?





Wait, what? Yes, a bunch of listings sprung up over the weekend that ask exorbitant amounts of money for iPhones and iPads that still have Fortnite on them so the gamers can play, as those devices that already had Fortnite on them, aren't affected by Google or Apple's Epic ban.









While the sellers wait for someone to click on the "Buy it now" button, Epic decided to sue both Apple and Google over Fortnite , and it has a pretty strong case on its hands, even though the drama unfolded because Epic pushed a Fortnite update that allowed players to get in-game currency at a lower rate than usual, thus circumventing the infamous App Store "tax."





So, in a nutshell, our question is whether you would shell out any amount for something you used to get for free just last Friday, future of the mobile gaming industry at stake or not?





Would you get an iPhone with Fortnite at a high price? Yes No For-what? Yes 9.09% No 54.55% For-what? 36.36%







