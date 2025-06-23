iPhone 18 Pro may go full genius mode with this secret chip tech
Apple's reportedly cooking up a powerful new chip for iPhone 18 Pro – and it's not just smaller, it's smarter.
The iPhone 18, expected next year, is said to come with TSMC's next-gen 2nm fabrication process for its SoC. This is said to be in combination with an advanced new packaging method. Reportedly, the foundry has now established a dedicated production line for Apple in anticipation of the mass production stage in 2026.
InFO basically allows for the integration of components (including memory) within the package. The memory is typically attached to the main SoC (DRAM placed on top or near the CPU and GPU cores). This technique allows for reduced size and improved performance of individual chips, which means devices can be made thinner and run faster, all while using less power.
TSMS is reportedly planning to start manufacturing 2nm chips in late 2025. Apple is said to be the first company to receive chips on this new process.
Reportedly, TSMC has now established a dedicated production line at its Chiayi P1 fab. WMCM packaging monthly capacity is expected to reach 10,000 units by 2026, according to reports.
Meanwhile, expect only the iPhone 18 Pro models to be equipped with this fancy A20 2nm chip. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said that only the Pro-branded iPhones from the series will have 12GB of RAM, which comes as a result of the new packaging method.
When you hear terms like "3nm" or "2nm," it's referring to different generations of chip-making technology. The smaller the number, the smaller the tiny parts (called transistors) inside the chip. Smaller transistors mean you can fit more of them on a chip, which usually makes it faster and more power-efficient.
In my opinion, it's pretty impressive to see how Apple and TSMC keep pushing the limits of chip design. The move to 2nm and the switch to WMCM packaging isn't just a spec bump. In fact, it’s a real shift in how much performance and efficiency they can squeeze out of these devices. For anyone who's into mobile tech, this kind of advancement is what makes each new iPhone generation genuinely exciting.
Basically, multiple reports suggest that Apple's A20 chip for the iPhone 18 series will switch from InFO (Integrated Fan-Out) packaging to WMCM (Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module) packaging. There are quite a few differences between these two packaging methods.
WMCM, on the other hand, is great for integrating multiple chips in the same package. This technique allows for more complex systems which include custom accelerators as well as CPUs, GPUs, and DRAM, all fully integrated into one package, making it possible to build powerful systems that can handle demanding tasks more efficiently.
WMCM also offers greater flexibility by providing different types of chips and optimizing the communication between them, so that they can work together more smoothly and share data quickly, leading to better overall performance.
iPhone 16 Pro. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
For example, last year's iPhone 16 used the A18 chip, made with a second-generation 3nm process called “N3E.” This year's iPhone 17 is expected to have a new A19 chip, likely built on a better version of that same 3nm process, called “N3P.” The N3P version improves performance and lets even more transistors fit on the chip, making everything run smoother and use less energy.
