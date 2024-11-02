Apple is offering a free camera repair to fix a serious flaw on some iPhone 14 Plus units
Up Next:
Apple has posted a support page all about one flaw affecting a small number of iPhone 14 Plus units. On what Apple calls a "very small percentage" of iPhone 14 Plus units, the rear camera will not show a preview. Apple was able to narrow this down some more and determined that these phones were manufactured between April 10, 2023, to April 28, 2024. If you tap the link to the support page, found at the very start of this article, you can see whether your iPhone 14 Plus is eligible for a free camera repair.
First, let us show you how to obtain the serial number of your iPhone 14 Plus. Go to Settings > General and tap on About. The serial number will show up among the first group of numbers at the top of the page. Next, go to the Apple support page and you'll see a field where you should type in the serial number of your iPhone 14 Plus. If it turns out that your device is eligible for a free repair, the support page offers links to various options.
Among these various options you can choose between:
- Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.
- Make an appointment at an Apple retail store.
- Contact Apple Support.
The first two links are self-explanatory. The last link will take you to a page where you can make a reservation at a Genius Bar inside an Apple Store or at an Apple Authorized Service Provider. You can also arrange to have your iPhone 14 Plus mailed to an Apple Repair Center. You will need your Apple Account information. Apple Account is what used to be known as Apple ID. If you need to create one, go to account.apple.com.
Apple's new iPhone 14 Plus Support Page offers links to help you arrange for a free repair to fix a camera flaw. | Image credit-Apple
Once you sign in, you'll be sent an authorization code to type in. Once your identity has been authenticated, you'll be able to schedule a Genius Bar appointment at a nearby Apple Store, or at an Apple Authorized Service Provider. If you want to go to a Genius Bar, the page will show a list of Apple Stores in your area starting with the closest store to you. Before you head to a Genius Bar, an Apple Authorized Service Provider, or mail in your Apple iPhone 14 Plus, make sure you back up your iPhone.
Recommended Stories
If you're taking your iPhone 14 Plus into an Apple Store or an Authorized Service Provider, make sure to bring with you the following items:
- Your iPhone 14 Plus and any accessories that you need help with.
- Since this is a free repair, you should not need your sales receipt.
- A form of personal identification (such as driver’s license, passport, or other government-issued ID).
If you're sending your iPhone 14 Plus to Apple, you might want to follow the tech giant's advice and do the following:
- After you back up your device, erase it to protect your personal information and remove it from your Apple Account: In Settings, tap General > Transfer or Reset iPhone, then tap Erase All Content and Settings. You need to enter your Apple Account password to confirm.
- If needed, suspend your cellular service: If your device uses a physical SIM, remove it. If your device uses an eSIM, contact your wireless provider to get a new eSIM or suspend service if needed.
If you own an iPhone 14 Plus and haven't noticed a problem seeing previews from the rear cameras, you are not in the clear. If your phone is eligible for the free repair you might want to take advantage of this offer anyway since it means that your device does have an issue that could start acting up at any time. If you've already paid to have this repair done, call Apple Support at 1 (800) 275-2273 in the U.S. to discuss how to get reimbursed for the cost of the repair.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: