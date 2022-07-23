iPhone 13 camera before iPhone 14 launch: Apple and Android keep failing to make real camera phones

Photography, as your parents or grandparents used to know it, is a dying breed.

Because the Instagram fever made it clear that people liked filters.

And then… we entered the era of what I call “filters on steroids” or ”hardcore computational photography”, or "sophisticated filters", if you'd like.

iPhone 13, Galaxy S22, Pixel 6 take photos that don’t represent reality and aren’t always more appealing than what the real scene looks like

Which means photos taken with modern phones are too bright.

iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 showcase the problems of modern HDR and computational photography





The results tell me that computational photography on phones today is quite literally a hit or a miss.







As things stand, most phone makers are abusing the incredible software and hardware power that the modern phone camera offers. Apple, Samsung, Google & Co have made some staggering progress in all three areas thanks to large camera sensors (capture), fast processors, including dedicated image processors (process), and super-bright and color-accurate screens that let you view your photos (display).





Photos and even videos taken with iPhone 13 and other modern phones often appear too bright, too oversharpened, too flat, and eventually “lifeless”. Sure, they might be able to capture both the highlights and shadows incredibly well and even turn night into day thanks to Night Mode, but without the element of balance and natural contrast, photos taken with most phones won’t emote any feelings...





But hey! They look fine on Instagram.

In the end: There’s light at the end of the tunnel of computational photography thanks to Sony and Xiaomi





To end on a positive note, there’s light (pun intended) at the end of the tunnel!

Unlike Apple and Samsung, companies like



And then, of course, we have the Unlike Apple and Samsung, companies like Sony have always tried to stick to the basics of photography, and that’s evident by the fact that the Sony Xperia 1 IV has incredible processing power but doesn’t even include a Night Mode in its camera. The phone also brings the first continuous zoom on a modern smartphone, which is as close to a "real camera zoom" as we've ever gotten.And then, of course, we have the Xiaomi 12S Ultra , which uses a full 1-inch sensor and Leica’s magic to deliver some of the best photos I've ever seen come out of a phone camera (if not the very best). Xiaomi and Leica chose to let the shadows be shadows, avoid oversharpening, and rely on groundbreaking hardware, which (shocker!) results in photos with incredible depth, and natural detail.









So, I call for Apple, Samsung, and even Google to go back and look at the original Pixel; go back and look at the iPhone 4S (as unimpressive as its camera might seem today), and bring back the realism in our photos. I’m sure that with the increasing power of hardware and software, a touch of authenticity can go a long way!



And you know - for those who want bright and saturated photos… Give them filters!