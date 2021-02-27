5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro concept has features, specs that might appear on the real thing (VIDEO)



Nearly two weeks ago, we passed along some rumors about this year's Apple iPhone 13 series . Among the rumored new features is an in-display Touch ID, the ability to take photos of the night sky (known as Astrophotography), and a portless design. One Twitter tipster even said that there is a 70% chance that the iPhone 13 line will launch without any ports on the phones.

Apple iPhone 13 concept includes in-display Touch ID and a faster Face ID













On YouTube, a video showing off the looks, features, and specs of an iPhone 13 concept model has been posted by the Hacker34 and one of the features baked into this concept model is a portless design. There is absolutely no place to plug in a Lightning plug. Most likely, Apple will expect you to use a MagSafe charger that attaches to back of the phone via magnets.





The video reveals that the screen sizes, as expected, will match last year's iPhone 12 series and that the iPhone 13 Pro will weigh in with a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be equipped with a 6.7-inch screen. But just because the sizes are the same doesn't mean that there are no changes to them. Both screens will feature 120Hz ProMotion which means that they will update 120 times per second to deliver silky smooth scrolling and animation. The triple camera setup on the back includes a 12MP Wide camera with an f/1.5 aperture, a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera with autofocus, and a 12MP Telephoto camera with a 7 element lens.





The notch is still around in this concept version of this year's iPhone Pro models, but it is smaller. It houses Face ID which will be back again for your biometric pleasure although it will be faster. But those who hate Face ID will be happy to hear that this concept includes an in-screen Touch ID fingerprint sensor. And wouldn't that be sweet if iPhone users could decide between using their face or their finger to unlock their phone. Why, it'sbetter than deciding between plastic and paper at the supermarket.









All 2021 iPhone models will be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset which will contain 15 billion transistors, according to the concept video. The A14 Bionic contains 11.8 billion transistors so this envisions a 27% hike in the transistor count. In real life, such a hike would produce a more powerful, energy-efficient chip. A 50% faster neural engine is forecast for enhanced AI capabilities. The concept video also shows the iPhone 13 Pro models equipped with a new feature called Power Drop. This is known as reverse wireless charging and allows an iPhone user to share the battery inside his handset to wirelessly charge a compatible device, such as another phone or the AirPods wireless charging case. Users would flip their iPhone face down on a table and place the device needing to be charged on the back of the iPhone. However, this is one feature that doesn't appear ready to make the final cut. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has a better than average track record, recently said that Apple "internally discussed a goal of letting many of its mobile devices like Apple Watches, AirPods, and iPhones charge each other, but that functionality is unlikely in the near future. For the 2019 iPhones, Apple planned, but canceled, a feature that would let users charge AirPods on the back of the phone."





Continuing with the iPhone 13 Pro concept, it would offer 25W fast charging, up to 1TB of storage, and would be pre-installed with iOS 15. Again, keep in mind that the specs, even those of the chipset that would power the phone, were created by the Hacker 34. Some of the features and specs discussed in the video have already been mentioned in previous leaks and rumors by tipsters and analysts including TF International's Ming-Chi Kuo. So if you see something you like in the video that accompanies this article, it could end up in the iPhone 13 series. We should see the new models unveiled this coming September.

