iPad Pro rocks the charts as the best-selling iPad
Earlier this year, Apple shook up its iPad lineup with the introduction of the new iPad Pro M4 (2024) and iPad Air M2 (2024). Despite hitting the market halfway through the second quarter, early stats reveal that the iPad Pro has quickly become the best-selling iPad for the period.
A recent report shows that in the June 2024 quarter, the iPad Pro, both the 11-inch and 13-inch models, made up 43% of total iPad sales, up from 38% in the same period last year.
As I mentioned earlier, Apple rolled out the new Air models at the same time as the iPad Pros. But just like with many of the tech giant's product launches, it seems like the first wave of buyers went straight for the high-end, premium options—the iPad Pros in this case.
Honestly, I’m not shocked by these results. Sure, the new iPad Pro M4 (2024) has a hefty price tag starting at $999 in the US, but it is packed with the powerful M4 chipset, features stunning OLED screens (tandem OLED, dual-layered), and is the thinnest device Apple has ever made.
With the M4 chipset and at least 5 years of software updates, it’s no wonder users are opting to invest in one. I mean, iPads have shown themselves to be reliable workhorses for years and many users seem to agree, as most iPad buyers either hang onto their old devices or pass them down to family members or friends.
iPad refresh appears to be a success
Coming in second was the standard iPad, grabbing 35% of the market, followed by the iPad Air with 12% and the iPad mini with 10%. It looks like the iPad Pro has taken a bite out of sales for both the iPad mini and the iPad Air.
