Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

iPad Pro rocks the charts as the best-selling iPad

By
1comment
iPad Pro rocks the charts as the best-selling iPad
Earlier this year, Apple shook up its iPad lineup with the introduction of the new iPad Pro M4 (2024) and iPad Air M2 (2024). Despite hitting the market halfway through the second quarter, early stats reveal that the iPad Pro has quickly become the best-selling iPad for the period.

iPad refresh appears to be a success


A recent report shows that in the June 2024 quarter, the iPad Pro, both the 11-inch and 13-inch models, made up 43% of total iPad sales, up from 38% in the same period last year.

Coming in second was the standard iPad, grabbing 35% of the market, followed by the iPad Air with 12% and the iPad mini with 10%. It looks like the iPad Pro has taken a bite out of sales for both the iPad mini and the iPad Air.



As I mentioned earlier, Apple rolled out the new Air models at the same time as the iPad Pros. But just like with many of the tech giant's product launches, it seems like the first wave of buyers went straight for the high-end, premium options—the iPad Pros in this case.

Honestly, I’m not shocked by these results. Sure, the new iPad Pro M4 (2024) has a hefty price tag starting at $999 in the US, but it is packed with the powerful M4 chipset, features stunning OLED screens (tandem OLED, dual-layered), and is the thinnest device Apple has ever made.


With the M4 chipset and at least 5 years of software updates, it’s no wonder users are opting to invest in one. I mean, iPads have shown themselves to be reliable workhorses for years and many users seem to agree, as most iPad buyers either hang onto their old devices or pass them down to family members or friends.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year

Latest News

Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless