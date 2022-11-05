Why blow your dough on the extravagant 2022 iPad Pro when the 2018 model is so cheap





Before wrinkling your nose at the mention of a 2018 model, keep in mind that it packs the sufficiently powerful Apple A12X Bionic chip, which will ensure all apps run without any hiccups. Sure, it's nowhere near as fast as the M2-powered 2022 11-inch iPad Pro, but that device has more power than you'd need, its full potential is held back by software, and its cellular version costs $999.





The 2018 iPad Pro with LTE, meanwhile, can be yours for just $419, meaning you will get to save $580. Granted, it's a renewed unit, but it has been professionally inspected by Amazon and is in excellent condition.





The 2018 model and the latest variant have the same general design and the same 120Hz ProMotion tech. Both devices feature a 12MP main camera, but the 2022 model also has an ultrawide unit, as well as a slightly higher resolution front camera. No one really buys tablets for cameras, so these moderately inferior camera specs shouldn't bother you.





Both models have the Face ID tech for user authentication and support the Apple Pencil stylus and Magic Keyboard.





When the iPad Pro 2018 first came out, it was praised for its high refresh rate screen and powerful performance but its $799 price tag made it too expensive for most people. Even though it's three generations old at this point, it still remains an incredibly powerful slate which is sufficient for casual users and it is also eligible for the iPadOS 16 update which brings with it new features and desktop-class apps.