iOS Apple Deals

iPad Air 4th Gen is $79 off on Amazon and B&H

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
May 19, 2021, 11:24 AM
iPad Air 4th Gen is $79 off on Amazon and B&amp;H
The 2020 10.9-inch iPad Air is now up to $79 off on B&H and Amazon. But hurry, the two merchants’ deals are up only for this week. How much you save depends on the iPad color, connectivity and storage variant you choose. You can also check our pick of best tablets to buy in 2021.

iPad Air sale on Amazon


The 64GB Wi-Fi only iPad Air is now $40 off for all color options. If that's not enough storage for you, you'll be pleased to hear that the 256GB Wi-Fi only version is $79 off for all colors except Space Gray, which is only $50 off. The 64GB Cellular iPad Air in colors Silver and Sky Blue now retails for $699, which is $30 off from the retail price.
 

Apple iPad Air (2020)

- Wi-Fi only, 256GB, Silver

$79 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

iPad Air sale on B&H


The discount on the 64GB Wi-Fi only iPad Air is the same $40 off for all color options, like the one on Amazon. For the 256GB Wi-Fi only version in Rose Gold, the discount is $70 off. The rest of the 256GB iPad Air color options are $50 off. The 64GB Cellular variant in Silver has been discounted as well, at $30 off.

Apple iPad Air (2020)

- Wi-Fi only, 256GB, Rose Gold

$70 off (9%)
$679
$749
Buy at B&H Photo

The 4th generation iPad Air has a 10.9-inch IPS LCD display with a 2360 x 1640 resolution. Apple’s tablet uses its A14 Bionic processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM. A 7606mAh battery keeps the lights on, which is charged via USB-C port. The front camera is a 7MP sensor, and the rear one is a 12MP unit. iPad Air 4th Gen also has dual stereo speakers and Apple Pencil support.

Related phones

iPad Air (2020)
Apple iPad Air (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
Deal Special Amazon $70off $679 Special B&HPhoto Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 10.9 inches 2360 x 1640 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 14.x

Hot phones

