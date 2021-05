iPad Air 4th Gen is $79 off on Amazon and B&H

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

iPad Air sale on Amazon



iPad Air sale on B&H

The discount on the 64GB Wi-Fi only iPad Air is the same $40 off for all color options, like the one on Amazon. For the 256GB Wi-Fi only version in Rose Gold, the discount is $70 off. The rest of the 256GB iPad Air color options are $50 off. The 64GB Cellular variant in Silver has been discounted as well, at $30 off.

The 4th generation iPad Air has a 10.9-inch IPS LCD display with a 2360 x 1640 resolution. Apple's tablet uses its A14 Bionic processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM. A 7606mAh battery keeps the lights on, which is charged via USB-C port. The front camera is a 7MP sensor, and the rear one is a 12MP unit. iPad Air 4th Gen also has dual stereo speakers and Apple Pencil support.

The 2020 10.9-inch iPad Air is now up to $79 off on B&H and Amazon. But hurry, the two merchants' deals are up only for this week. How much you save depends on the iPad color, connectivity and storage variant you choose. The 64GB Wi-Fi only iPad Air is now $40 off for all color options. If that's not enough storage for you, you'll be pleased to hear that the 256GB Wi-Fi only version is $79 off for all colors except Space Gray, which is only $50 off. The 64GB Cellular iPad Air in colors Silver and Sky Blue now retails for $699, which is $30 off from the retail price.