iPad Air 4th Gen is $79 off on Amazon and B&H
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPad Air sale on Amazon
The 64GB Wi-Fi only iPad Air is now $40 off for all color options. If that's not enough storage for you, you'll be pleased to hear that the 256GB Wi-Fi only version is $79 off for all colors except Space Gray, which is only $50 off. The 64GB Cellular iPad Air in colors Silver and Sky Blue now retails for $699, which is $30 off from the retail price.
iPad Air sale on B&H
The discount on the 64GB Wi-Fi only iPad Air is the same $40 off for all color options, like the one on Amazon. For the 256GB Wi-Fi only version in Rose Gold, the discount is $70 off. The rest of the 256GB iPad Air color options are $50 off. The 64GB Cellular variant in Silver has been discounted as well, at $30 off.
The 4th generation iPad Air has a 10.9-inch IPS LCD display with a 2360 x 1640 resolution. Apple’s tablet uses its A14 Bionic processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM. A 7606mAh battery keeps the lights on, which is charged via USB-C port. The front camera is a 7MP sensor, and the rear one is a 12MP unit. iPad Air 4th Gen also has dual stereo speakers and Apple Pencil support.