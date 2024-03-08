Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

iPad Air (2024) colors: what to expect

iPad Air (2024) colors: what to expect
*Header image: iPad Air from 2022 in Purple

Rumors have been showing up online in recent months about Apple's new iteration of iPads. It seems this year we're not going to have a March event, but instead, Apple is rumored to release the new iPads with a press release. Of course, we don't know when yet.

We hear a new iPad Air (2024) will be one of the devices to be announced soon. And this year, maybe we'll be getting a bigger one as well (rumors say we'll have a 10.9-inch model and a new 12.9-inch option)! If that's got you fired up, maybe you're considering getting one when it launches.

In this article, we'll discuss the colors that the new iPad Air will be available in. So far, no leaks have detailed those, so we'll be presenting you with what's possible (or what you can most likely expect). Of course, the info here is not confirmed yet, so take it with a grain of salt.

iPad Air colors: what to expect


The previous iPad Air, which was released in 2022, came in four fresh and youthful-looking colors. In line with the Air's marketing strategy of being a fresh and lightweight iPad, we expect a similar light color palette this year as well.

The iPad Air 5 from 2022 came in Space Gray, Blue, Pink, Purple, and Starlight. All these colors were light and easy on the eyes. Now, Apple may keep some of them and add new ones with the new iteration. Also, they may either get more vibrant to match the iPad from 2023 or more muted to match the iPhone 15. Let's discuss a bit more.

iPad Air 2024 in Space Gray (expectation)



One thing we're almost certain of is the Space Gray option. It's a pretty standard and classical option for Apple gear. The color is a mid-tone gray color that can look light or dark depending on the lighting situation you're in.

The space gray color option is ideal for you if you want your iPad Air to look more professional, or if you're one of the people who doesn't really care too much about color and you'll slap a case on it anyway.

iPad Air 2024 in Starlight (expectation)


Another color that is quite typical for Apple and will possibly make an appearance this year is Starlight. It's a beautiful light color, almost like white, but instead a warmer shade. This light color looks great on an iPad and is one of the colors that you probably won't get sick of, as it's quite subdued.

iPad Air 2024 in Pink or Purple (expectation)


It's also quite possible that Apple will have the iPad Air 2024 in a pink or purple hue (or probably both, just like its predecessor). Pinks and purples on an iPad bring a fresh and spring-inspired look to your device. These two colors are ideal if you want a more gentle-looking iPad.

iPad Air 2024 in Blue (expectation)


Some form of a blue shade has also been present in Apple devices for quite some time. So, it's possible blue will be an option for this iteration of the iPad Air as well. You can probably expect a light and subdued blue color.

iPad Air 2024 colors: what about some new color options?


Of course, it's always possible that Apple will surprise us, and the Cupertino giant can decide to launch the new iPad Air in completely new colors. We've got no leaks on that, so it's pretty hard to speculate what those could be, but that's what's exciting about new announcements anyway: the unknown.

So, share with us in the comments below what colors would you like to see the iPad Air 2024 in! Also, what is your favorite color for an iPad so far?
