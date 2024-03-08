iPad Air (2024) colors: what to expect

*Header image: iPad Air from 2022 in Purple







Rumors have been showing up online in recent months about Apple's new iteration of iPads. It seems this year we're not going to have a March event, but instead, Apple is rumored to release the new iPads with a press release. Of course, we don't know when yet.

iPad Air colors: what to expect

iPad Air 2024 in Space Gray (expectation)





The space gray color option is ideal for you if you want your iPad Air to look more professional, or if you're one of the people who doesn't really care too much about color and you'll slap a case on it anyway.







iPad Air 2024 in Starlight (expectation)





Another color that is quite typical for Apple and will possibly make an appearance this year is Starlight. It's a beautiful light color, almost like white, but instead a warmer shade. This light color looks great on an iPad and is one of the colors that you probably won't get sick of, as it's quite subdued.



iPad Air 2024 in Pink or Purple (expectation)





iPad Air 2024 in Blue (expectation)

iPad Air 2024 colors: what about some new color options?