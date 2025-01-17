iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes





There is a new Samples button at the top (left image), but it’s still not visible to everyone yet (right image). | Image credit – 9to5Google and PhoneArena, respectively





Adding a feature that lets you listen to just a certain artist's samples is a quick and easy way to get a feel for their music before diving into the full catalog. After all, that's what they're meant for, right? Samples give you a taste of the artist's vibe, the music video, and the song itself and adding them to artist pages makes total sense.



Plus, YouTube Music's main rival, Spotify, already has a similar (if not the same) feature. When you visit an artist's page on Spotify, you can easily listen to samples of their tracks by clicking the button right at the top, next to Follow. So, it's good to see YouTube Music keeping pace.



However, the new Samples button on artist pages isn't available to everyone just yet. I haven't gotten it myself, so it looks like the app is rolling it out gradually. If you're in the same boat, you might have to hang tight a little longer. Also, it's worth noting that this feature hasn't shown up on YouTube Music for Android yet, either.In other YouTube Music news, the platform has begun testing a new metrics feature for artists . It's also cooking up a fresh, creative way to share music . Plus, you can now pin your favorite tracks to the slick Speed Dial section for quick access