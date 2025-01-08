YouTube Music working on a new creative way to share a song

Although it's not confirmed, if YouTube Music follows this path, you will be able to do pretty much the same on YouTube Music and share your favorite song with its lyrics. Right now, you can simply share using basic links, but that way is more interactive and appealing. It would definitely make more people go check out the song you shared, especially if the lyrics are striking or relatable.





Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.