YouTube Music working on a new creative way to share a song
If you have a soul of a poet and the lyrics of a song are half the reason you like it to begin with, you'll be delighted to learn about the new feature YouTube Music has been spotted to work on. Hints in the app's code suggest that you may be able to share the lyrics of a song as an image soon. Spotify already has a similar feature, but YouTube Music didn't have it so far.
Specifically, the code references a file path labeled as "lyrics_share_image.png". The code doesn't make it clear exactly how the feature might work, but it seems it could function similarly to Spotify's feature.
The feature could also serve as a marketing tool for YouTube Music itself, as people would be encouraged to check out songs on the platform. This could in turn have some people wanting to register for YouTube Music and thus grow its user base.
We don't know when the feature will start to be functional and available to the public. It's now seemingly in the works, but there are no guarantees on when it will be ready for a rollout. Hopefully soon though.
Sharing music is a creative way to get your friends to know you more. Relating to a song or getting inspired by its lyrics is something that very often happens to me, and I'm a fan of being able to share beautiful lines of lyrics with people in my friend group.
YouTube Music has slowly and steadily been becoming a notable rival of Spotify's. It seems now it is gearing up to add a lyrics-sharing feature. Android Authority was about to find hints about these plans buried in the code of YouTube Music's latest APK (version 7.33.51).
On Spotify, you can select specific lines of lyrics that have impacted you and then turn them into visually appealing images. They also include a link to the song if you're sharing it on social media, which is a great way to let your followers learn more about you and your song preferences.
Although it's not confirmed, if YouTube Music follows this path, you will be able to do pretty much the same on YouTube Music and share your favorite song with its lyrics. Right now, you can simply share using basic links, but that way is more interactive and appealing. It would definitely make more people go check out the song you shared, especially if the lyrics are striking or relatable.
This is Spotify's feature, hopefully YouTube Music's will be similar. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Given the fact I've recently become very interested in YouTube Music (to the point of seriously considering ditching Spotify), I'm happy that this feature will also be joining the great feature set of the app.
