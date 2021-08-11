Apple's new iOS developer tool prioritizes 5G connectivity over a weak Wi-Fi signal

Apple released a new developer tool according to MacRumors , that will make iPhones and iPads running on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 respectively, prioritize a 5G signal over a Wi-Fi signal that is slow or not secure. Developers interested in using this tool for their apps need simply to run the fourth beta of iOS 15‌ or iPadOS 15‌ and download the 5G Preferred Over Wi-Fi Profile.





As Apple says, "5G devices running iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 can automatically prioritize connecting via 5G instead of Wi-Fi when the performance of Wi-Fi networks you visit occasionally is slow, or when you are connected to captive or insecure Wi-Fi networks. Install the 5G Preferred Over Wi-Fi profile ("profile") on devices running iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 4 or greater to greatly increase the likelihood of seeing 5G preferred over Wi-Fi connections and to ensure your networking path logic is optimized for situations where 5G will be preferred. For more information, see https://developer.apple.com/5g/."





The upcoming releases of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will allow 5G iPhone models to automatically prioritize 5G to provide improved connectivity over Wi-Fi. The new developer tool should boost that capability even further thanks to the use of a more aggressive algorithm. Developers using the tool will be able to automatically keep a user connected to his/her app even if the Wi-Fi signal falters.

