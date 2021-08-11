Apple's new iOS developer tool prioritizes 5G connectivity over a weak Wi-Fi signal

Apple's new iOS developer tool prioritizes 5G connectivity over a weak Wi-Fi signal0
Apple released a new developer tool according to MacRumors, that will make iPhones and iPads running on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 respectively, prioritize a 5G signal over a Wi-Fi signal that is slow or not secure. Developers interested in using this tool for their apps need simply to run the fourth beta of iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 and download the 5G Preferred Over Wi-Fi Profile.
The upcoming releases of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will allow 5G iPhone models to automatically prioritize 5G to provide improved connectivity over Wi-Fi. The new developer tool should boost that capability even further thanks to the use of a more aggressive algorithm. Developers using the tool will be able to automatically keep a user connected to his/her app even if the Wi-Fi signal falters.