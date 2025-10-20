iOS 26.1 beta 4 can finally solve the accidental camera launches on the iPhone
Apple is adding various customization options in the latest iOS 26.1 beta.
Apple appears to answer various user concerns with the iOS 26.1 beta 4 release. Along with the option to tone down the Liquid Glass design, the company is also adding a toggle for the option to launch the camera directly from the lock screen.
Swiping left from the lock screen to launch the iPhone camera app is one of the oldest and best-known gestures on iOS, but Apple has never given users a choice about it. That’s changing with iOS 26.1, in which the company is adding a toggle that allows you to disable the Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera. The change was noticed by Aaron Perris, who posted about it on X.
With the new toggle, Apple continues to allow more and more customization to the lock screen of iOS 26. However, the option to turn off that gesture will be warmly welcomed by anyone who has only used the gesture accidentally.
Apple is famous for limiting its users, but that change is long overdue. Before the launch of the iPhone X, that gesture was the easiest way to launch the camera from the lock screen. However, with the iPhone X, Apple added a dedicated camera button on the lock screen, making the gesture redundant.
More recently, Apple introduced the Camera Control button on the iPhone 16. With it, users started having three distinct ways to launch the camera app. Fortunately, iOS 18 allowed users to customize the lock screen buttons, though there was no option to disable or customize the swipe gesture.
I appreciate Apple giving me the option to customize my iPhone further, but I don’t think I’ll disable the gesture. After launching the camera on my phone in the same way for so many years, the gesture is ingrained in my mind. I can change some habits, but not this one.
Apple will allow you to disable the “Swipe to Open Camera” Lock Screen gesture.
iOS 26.1 beta 4 FINALLY adds a setting to disable “swipe to open camera” on the lock screen! pic.twitter.com/kgLHMSClor— Aaron (@aaronp613) October 20, 2025
That shouldn’t have taken so long
Apple added the Camera Control button with the iPhone 16. | Image credit – PhoneArena
The Camera Control button made its return on the iPhone 17 series, keeping the redundancy. With the new toggle, you can finally go back to having only one way to launch the camera from your lock screen. Or use all three, if that’s your thing.
Muscle memory will be tough to change
