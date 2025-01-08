Apple brings back popular Calculator function in iOS 18.3 beta 2
Just the other day Apple released iOS 18.3 beta 2 and it brought back a function that had been removed from the Calculator app with the release of iOS 18. Prior to the release of iOS 18 last September, iPhone users could continue to run the last operation over and over again by pressing the "equals" key. For example, let's say that you are multiplying 8 times 4. Now my math skills aren't what they used to be, but the answer is 32.
Hit the equal key again and in iOS 18.3 beta 2 the Calculator app will run the previous operation again. So this time the previous answer, 32, is multiplied by 4 resulting in an answer of 128. Hit the "equals" button again and the previous answer,128, is multiplied by 4 giving you the answer of 512. Hit the "equals" key again and...well, you get the hang of it by now. Surprisingly, when Apple removed this function from the Calculator app in iOS 18, it apparently upset more iPhone users than you might have expected considering that Apple has brought this feature back rather quickly.
If the change to the Calculator app is so important to you that you can't wait for the stable version of iOS 18.3 to be released around the end of this month, you can join the beta program by going to beta.apple.com (or tap on this link). Hit the blue "Sign up" button to join the beta program. Once completed, grab your iPhone and go to Settings > General > Software update. At the top of the page, tap on Beta Updates. On the next page, tap on iOS 18 Developer Beta. Press "Back" in the upper left corner of the screen to see the prompt allowing you to update to iOS 18.3 beta 2.
Apple releases iOS 18.3 beta 2 which brings back a popular function removed from the Calculator app. | Image credit-PhoneArena
Before joining the beta program, make sure you've backed up your iPhone and keep in mind that beta releases are not stable. Some features might not work and you will probably notice a drop in battery life. You will not be able to receive stable releases until the final version of iOS 18.3 is released which allows you to leave the beta program. If you attempt to leave the beta program too early, your iPhone will be wiped.
If your iPhone is already running the first iOS 18.3 beta release, you can install the new update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. When you see the prompt, follow the directions to update your phone.
