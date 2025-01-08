Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Apple brings back popular Calculator function in iOS 18.3 beta 2

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates Apps
The Calculator app on the iPhone and the newly add Calculator app for iPad.
Just the other day Apple released iOS 18.3 beta 2 and it brought back a function that had been removed from the Calculator app with the release of iOS 18. Prior to the release of iOS 18 last September, iPhone users could continue to run the last operation over and over again by pressing the "equals" key. For example, let's say that you are multiplying 8 times 4. Now my math skills aren't what they used to be, but the answer is 32. 

Hit the equal key again and in iOS 18.3 beta 2 the Calculator app will run the previous operation again. So this time the previous answer, 32, is multiplied by 4 resulting in an answer of 128. Hit the "equals" button again and the previous answer,128, is multiplied by 4 giving you the answer of 512. Hit the "equals" key again and...well, you get the hang of it by now. Surprisingly, when Apple removed this function from the Calculator app in iOS 18, it apparently upset more iPhone users than you might have expected considering that Apple has brought this feature back rather quickly.

Calculator app in iOS 18.3 Beta 2 restores ability to press equals button repeatedly for consecutive calculations, a feature previously removed in iOS 18, spotted by 9to5Mac. pic.twitter.com/sdvyGQrTz5

If the change to the Calculator app is so important to you that you can't wait for the stable version of iOS 18.3 to be released around the end of this month, you can join the beta program by going to beta.apple.com (or tap on this link). Hit the blue "Sign up" button to join the beta program. Once completed, grab your iPhone and go to Settings > General > Software update. At the top of the page, tap on Beta Updates. On the next page, tap on iOS 18 Developer Beta. Press "Back" in the upper left corner of the screen to see the prompt allowing you to update to iOS 18.3 beta 2.

Apple releases iOS 18.3 beta 2.
Apple releases iOS 18.3 beta 2 which brings back a popular function removed from the Calculator app. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Before joining the beta program, make sure you've backed up your iPhone and keep in mind that beta releases are not stable. Some features might not work and you will probably notice a drop in battery life. You will not be able to receive stable releases until the final version of iOS 18.3 is released which allows you to leave the beta program. If you attempt to leave the beta program too early, your iPhone will be wiped.

If your iPhone is already running the first iOS 18.3 beta release, you can install the new update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. When you see the prompt, follow the directions to update your phone.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless