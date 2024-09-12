iOS 18.1 beta 3 is already available for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models
Apple is gearing up for the release of their latest iPhones, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, which will be available for preorder tomorrow and in stores on September 20th. Along with the new hardware, Apple is also preparing a software update, iOS 18.1 beta 3, specifically designed for these new iPhones.
This update is significant because it introduces Apple Intelligence, a set of AI features that Apple is heavily promoting as a major selling point for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. It's interesting to note that these features won't be available immediately upon the iPhones' release, but will instead come a few weeks later with the public release of iOS 18.1.
This staggered release of Apple Intelligence, coming a few weeks after the iPhone 16 launch, creates an interesting dynamic. It highlights the importance of software updates in enabling new features and experiences, even on brand-new hardware. For those eager to try out Apple Intelligence, it adds a bit of anticipation and perhaps even incentivizes early adoption of the iPhone 16.
The iPhone 16 launch day is fast approaching, and with it comes a wave of excitement and anticipation. The introduction of iOS 18.1 beta 3, especially with its focus on Apple Intelligence, adds another layer of intrigue to this launch. While the wait for Apple Intelligence might be a tad longer than expected, it's likely to be well worth it.
This third beta of iOS 18.1 has been in development since late August, but this particular version, with build number 22B5034o, is notable for its added support for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. However, only registered developers will have access to this beta version on launch day, September 20th. The public release is expected to follow sometime in October.
Beyond the new iPhone 16 models, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will also gain Apple Intelligence support through this update. Unfortunately, owners of older iPhone models will need to upgrade to one of the newer devices if they want to experience Apple's latest AI capabilities.
