Bug fixes and security patches could arrive for iPhone this week with arrival of iOS 17.4.1

Get ready iPhone users. We know that you just updated your handset to iOS 17.3 and iOS 17.4, but now Apple is believed to be working on iOS 17.4.1. Unlike iOS 17.4, which allows those in the 27 EU countries to sideload apps, pick a mobile browser that isn't powered by the WebKit browser engine, and pay for in-app purchases using a third-party platform, iOS 17.4.1 is going to be a minor update.





While most of the coverage about iOS 17.4 focused on the changes taking place in the EU, iOS 17.4 had some useful features for every iPhone user. The newly released Stolen Device Protection feature can now protect your iPhone from passcode thieves at all times and not just when the phone is at an unfamiliar location. Over 100 emoji were added to the phone with the update, and the new City Digital clock app widget can be added to the home screen showing the time in a certain city.









MacRumors says that its logs show that Apple is working internally on iOS 17.4.1 which is expected to be a minor update that will include bug fixes and security patches instead of new features. MacRumors says that the appearance of the update in its logs indicates that the app should be released this week or next week. At the same time, the report says that Apple has also started internally testing iOS 17.5 and beta versions of this update will be available soon.









iOS 18 which includes major improvements to Siri, something that all iPhone users are looking forward to. After WWDC, we should see iOS 18 released this coming September, around the same time that the new

There is growing excitement building for iOS 18 and when Apple hosts WWDC 2024 in June, we will get our first look at what some are calling the biggest update in years. Apple is expected to kick off its AI initiative with iOS 18 which includes major improvements to Siri, something that all iPhone users are looking forward to. After WWDC, we should see iOS 18 released this coming September, around the same time that the new iPhone 16 series is released.




