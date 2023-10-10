Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Apple
iOS 17 gives the iPhone psychic powers, it can tell where your missing Apple Watch is
No need for “Oh, God! Where is my Apple Watch?” when you’re at the door, all dressed up and in a hurry: now your iPhone can find it for you.

Ping My Watch will help you find your misplaced smartwatch with the help of iOS 17. That’s like a return for the favor for all those years when you used your Apple Watch to ping your iPhone (via 9to5Mac).

There’s a new Control Center tile in iOS 17. Bear in mind that it’s turned off by default, so maybe now is the time to give it a try and not resort to “I couldn’t find my Apple Watch this morning” types of excuses when you’re fashionably late. Here’s how to set it up.

First open Settings, then tap Control Center, then swipe down and tap the “+” button next to Ping My Watch. Swipe down from the top right corner (or from the bottom on Home button phones) to open Control Center. Tap the new Ping My Watch button.

For the Ping My Watch feature to work you have to make sure that both your phone and watch are in Bluetooth range and paired to each other. For longer distances apart – let’s say you live in a gargantuan mansion – you can use the Find My app to ping your watch.

The feature works whether your Apple Watch is unlocked on your wrist, locked and charging.

For those of you who have never tested the Apple Watch’s ability to find your iPhone, you just need to click the side button to open the Control Center. Next, tap the phone icon on watchOS 10 or later. You can also long-press the phone icon to ping your iPhone while triggering the flash.
