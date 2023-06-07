Nude images sent via text can be blurred automatically in iOS 17

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Apple is changing the way you send and receive certain words and images in iOS 17. The once heavily criticized autocorrect feature will, in iOS 17, allow you to use the real f-word instead of correcting it to "duck" or "ducking." Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, said, "In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too."

Thanks to AI and Machine Learning, the virtual QWERTY on iOS will see that you like to use the "f-word" and add it to your vocabulary. Yes, it's a moment to be proud of. By the way, the "f-word" for Android users is something else entirely. It's "fragmentation" which is what happens when the company that controls your phone's software doesn't make the hardware.

In iOS 17, Apple will warn you when someone decides to text you a nude picture. The new Sensitive Content Warning will scan texted images and if it detects any nudity, the image will be blurred. If this sounds familiar, it's because Apple added a feature in iOS 15.2 called Communication Safety that blurred such photos texted to children although it still left an option allowing them to view the picture. In iOS 17, this feature will be aimed at adults who also will have the option of disabling the protective blur.

Interestingly, as far as adults are concerned, the feature is disabled by default which means that you'll have to turn it on to have these images automatically blurred on your account once you install iOS 17. Apple also points out that the Sensitive Content Warnings is issued on-device. The company says, "As with Communication Safety, all image and video processing for Sensitive Content Warning occurs on-device, so Apple does not get access to the content."

Those with an iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, and later (including the iPhone SE 2nd and 3rd generation models) can install the iOS 17 Developer Beta by going to Settings > General > Software Updates > Beta Updates > iOS 17 Developer Beta. That's right, anyone with a compatible iPhone can install the iOS 17 Developer Beta for free. Just realize that the software is going to be extremely unstable. And make sure you back up your data before installing the Beta just in case you want to exit the program early which will force you to wipe your iPhone.

