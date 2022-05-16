Apple insider says bugs could delay the release of iOS 16 public beta 1



Apple will unveil iOS 16 on June 6th during the opening day of WWDC 2022 which will run through Friday, June 10th. According to a tweet from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman , the release of the first iOS 16 public beta will take place in July alongside iOS 16 developer beta 3.







Gurman notes that typically, the first iOS public beta is released at the same time as the second developer beta which means the scenario he sees suggests that there could be a delay in the release of the first iOS 16 public beta. Gurman says that internally, Apple is seeing some bugs with iOS 16 although he writes that things are still fluid and could change.





Are you thinking about joining the iOS public beta program? Just remember that it is not wise to install beta software on the iPhone that you use as your daily driver. That's because a beta release is not stable and some of the features you count on to work could be disabled by the beta software. For example, if you join the iOS 13 public beta program, that long battery life you enjoy when using the iPhone 13 Pro Max could shrink significantly until iOS 16 is officially released.











In addition, iOS 16 will supposedly have improved "mega widgets" that are known inside Apple as "InfoShack." This will allow iPhone users to create customizable widgets. Apple did a spectacular job of adding Android-style widgets to iOS last year and arguably the latter has already surpassed Android when it comes to widgets.

