You can now remotely install Android TV apps from your phone

You can now remotely install Android TV apps from your phone0
Android TV has long offered users the ability to install Android TV apps from a computer or laptop, by opening the Google Play Store from a web browser. However, this hardly offers the convenience that the same functionality would on our daily driver—which is nearly always in our hand or pocket.
Naturally, this newfound feature is only going to be available for Android-running phones. Which shouldn't be a nuisance for anyone, since most iPhone users get Apple TV anyway.
However, neither PhoneArena, nor 9to5Google (who picked up on the news first), could find or access such a feature on any company devices, which makes us believe that the update is currently undergoing a testing phase, and is only rolling out to an unspecified group of select users.
We still have no knowledge of when this feature will be fully rolled out to all Android TV users, but if it's already being tested out on some users, it will likely be soon.