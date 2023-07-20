Instagram launches new tools to make it easier to create Reels
Instagram is bringing its users new features to help them create content faster and easier. With Reels templates, Instagram hopes to bring the right tools to further improve the overall content creation experience on its social app.
The latest Instagram update introduces a new and improved Template Browser where users can find templates by category, organized by Recommended, Trending, and templates or audio they saved. To access the new Template Browser before you start creating a reel, here is what you need to do:
Alternatively, the Template Browser can also be accessed through the Reels Tab by simply tapping on the camera icon, then choosing “Templates.” Once you find a template that you like, tap the “Use Template” button on the reel to start making it your own.
In addition to all these improvements, Instagram announced that the latest update will enhance the creation and editing experience for templates. For starters, the audio, number of clips, duration of the clips, and AR effects will automatically be added to your reel when you create one from the template.
Following this update, new features will be added to the app in the coming weeks, which will make it possible to automatically add text and transitions that were used in the original reel. All templates will be customizable, so Instagram users will be able to add or remove clips, adjust the timing of individual clips, as well as edit any preloaded element.
The latest Instagram update introduces a new and improved Template Browser where users can find templates by category, organized by Recommended, Trending, and templates or audio they saved. To access the new Template Browser before you start creating a reel, here is what you need to do:
- Tap on the create button from the home page
- Tap on “REEL”
- Tap the image in the lower left corner of the screen to open to your camera gallery
- Tap on “Templates”
Alternatively, the Template Browser can also be accessed through the Reels Tab by simply tapping on the camera icon, then choosing “Templates.” Once you find a template that you like, tap the “Use Template” button on the reel to start making it your own.
The new bundled of tools also comes with the ability to see what templates others have used by tapping on the “Template by” button in the reel, which will redirect you to a page with examples of how people created their own reels starting from a template.
In addition to all these improvements, Instagram announced that the latest update will enhance the creation and editing experience for templates. For starters, the audio, number of clips, duration of the clips, and AR effects will automatically be added to your reel when you create one from the template.
Following this update, new features will be added to the app in the coming weeks, which will make it possible to automatically add text and transitions that were used in the original reel. All templates will be customizable, so Instagram users will be able to add or remove clips, adjust the timing of individual clips, as well as edit any preloaded element.
Things that are NOT allowed: