If your Instagram content isn’t popular, you might miss out on top video quality: here's why!

Adam Mosseri, Threads, October 2024

Threads user khomenko.maariia, October 2024

If you feel like your video content on Instagram is not of the best quality, well… it could be because your clips are not that popular. This isn't a tin foil hat conspiracy, this is what Instagram head Adam Mosseri is suggesting.He explained it all in a short reel clip on Instagram (then reposted on Threads). Generally, Instagram aims to display videos at the highest possible quality. However, if a video doesn’t maintain viewership for an extended period – since the majority of views typically happen early on – they’ll reduce its quality to conserve resources. Should the video regain popularity and attract a high number of views, Instagram will re-render it in higher quality.That's a big "should", though.People are asking the right question – wouldn't this make it harder for smaller, relatively unknown creators to compete?To which the following answer comes:People are not buying it, though:Yup. Having your video content streamed in high quality on Instagram is like rolling out the red carpet for your audience. Imagine you’ve spent hours – or days! – planning, shooting, and editing that video. You’ve nailed every frame, every color pop, every detail. When it’s streamed in top quality, all that effort shows – no weird blurs, no lag, just pure cinematic magic. It’s like giving your audience front-row seats instead of the cheap seats in the back.Okay, I may have overcooked it with the "pure cinematic magic" thing, but you get the point.But high-quality content is visually irresistible. When people can actually see the details, they’re far more likely to stick around and watch the whole thing, I think. The longer they watch, the better it is for engagement, reach, and, of course, for you.High-quality content also builds trust. When your videos look sharp and professional, it’s an instant credibility boost: people are more likely to see you as an authority, believe what you’re saying, and even consider buying what you’re endorsing. This credibility isn’t just great for fans; brands take notice, too, which can open doors to collaborations and sponsorships. This means: money.Platforms like YouTube and TikTok are already investing in better streaming quality, so Instagram needs to catch up.