Instagram testing a new look for your profile grid: rectangular images

Instagram is testing a new look for your profile grid: rectangular images instead of the squares that have been there forever. Adam Mosseri revealed this vertical grid test in an Instagram story. The square grid was designed back in the day when people were only uploading photos to Instagram.

Now, the majority of Instagram uploads are vertical: 4x3 images and 9x16 videos. To make those fit into a square is, according to Mosseri, "pretty brutal".

Right now, if you go to the Reels tab on Instagram, you see the reels in a rectangular grid, so the new test isn't going to be a first for the social media platform. Luckily, the new test will show photos also, not just Reels.


The test is currently rolled out to a small number of users, and Instagram will wait for feedback before expanding the availability of the new design.

I'm sure not everyone will be happy with the change. I like how the current look is, I'm used to it, but at the same time, I'm tired of Instagram having to cut and fit my images in a square format. A vertical format will look better with today's images, and I, for one, am excited to see this change.
