Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Instagram removes annoying feature that replaces Reels before they're finished

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates Apps
Instagram in the App Store showing the app's rating and option to Open.
Instagram's "rug pull" feature has quietly disappeared recently, and now CEO Adam Mosseri discussed this change in a recent "Ask Me Anything" session on his Instagram Stories. The change brings a smoother scrolling experience for people. Before this change, many Instagram users were getting frustrated with sudden content switches as they were watching Reels on the app.

The "rug pull" feature was widely recognized as being frustrating to many people. What it did was that when you open Instagram and start a video, you would often see the content suddenly replaced by a new video. This abrupt switch happened before you finished watching the video. And after all of that, it was hard for you to find the Reel you were watching in the beginning.

Mosseri explained that the "rug pull" feature was initially introduced as a workaround to loading issues. Basically, when the app opens, preloaded content is presented to you. This would help prevent delays and make you stay on the app and engage with it by keeping your attention.

But as many people complained about it, Instagram decided to ditch this behavior entirely and removed the feature.

Mosseri stated that the feature kept your feed fresh, but it would be annoying when content would shift unexpectedly. A bit of an engagement hit was taken with the change, according to Mosseri. But the change would in turn ensure a smoother experience which would also help with engagement with the app in the long run.  

Now, with this feature removed, content refreshes only when scrolling, so you can view Reels uninterrupted.

I'm glad that Instagram has decided to remove the annoying feature. I've also experienced it quite a lot and it was actually pushing me away from Instagram, as I felt my attention was disturbed by the unexpected content change. So, I'm pleased that the app has now ditched this feature.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday

Latest News

NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless