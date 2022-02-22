Instagram removes some of its Daily Limit notifications time options

Instagram's Daily Limit notifications lose some options with a new update

The setting interface has also been slightly redesigned, and it now shows the longer time options first in the list (the three hours one). Despite that though, you can still have a full-screen reminder to leave the app after 10 minutes through the "Take a Break" feature, but we can't help but think that Instagram has made it harder for users to monitor their app usage and the time they spend on the social network.







The thing is, spending more time on Instagram gives more opportunities to be targeted with advertisements. iOS users do have a workaround with iPhone's Screen Time feature that allows you to set limits for any app anyways.







Meta has reported it has lost some money because of Apple's ATT (and other reasons)

