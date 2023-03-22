Instagram plans to further monetize your feed through new types of ads
One would think that being among the most popular and widely used social media platforms out there, would provide ample opportunities for ad space. But it’s 2023! And a wide user base only calls for innovation in the form of… new types of ads.
The Meta-owned company shared details about the upcoming new and exciting options for advertisers on its blog. From IG’s point of view, these new features will help people find new products, brands or events which they might be interested in.
Ads in Search are a bit more direct, but that also may allow them to be a tad extra helpful. Let's say that you are searching for an online store and for whatever reason, you are doing it on Instagram. Well, if the retailer has an IG account set up and they are promoting it, then an ad-fueled result will populate on the top of the search results. Pretty straight-forward!
While we can’t say if Reminder ads will increase overall ad presence on the platform, we can definitely see how that might end up being the case with Search ads, as they’ll likely start popping up even when you aren’t exactly looking for a product or brand.
The Meta-owned company shared details about the upcoming new and exciting options for advertisers on its blog. From IG’s point of view, these new features will help people find new products, brands or events which they might be interested in.
This will happen through two new types of ads: Reminder ads and ads in search results. The names don’t exactly roll off the tongue, but they are at least pretty self-explanatory. Both require some form of user input in order to become discovered or initiated, which means that you shouldn’t start seeing them all the time. Presumably.
An example of how Reminder ads will look and function, as provided by Instagram.
Reminder ads have already been tested, so we have some basis for commenting on things. Basically, this is a form of ad that will promote some sort of event, let’s say a Samsung Galaxy launch event. From there on out, users can decide if they want to be reminded when the event is imminent, so that they can jump back in and check on things. Naturally, with users being granted a choice, this also means that interaction can be completely ignored too.
Ads in Search are a bit more direct, but that also may allow them to be a tad extra helpful. Let's say that you are searching for an online store and for whatever reason, you are doing it on Instagram. Well, if the retailer has an IG account set up and they are promoting it, then an ad-fueled result will populate on the top of the search results. Pretty straight-forward!
While we can’t say if Reminder ads will increase overall ad presence on the platform, we can definitely see how that might end up being the case with Search ads, as they’ll likely start popping up even when you aren’t exactly looking for a product or brand.
At the end of the day, however, ads are what fuels social platforms and they are also what allows people to use their profiles for free. If you don’t count user data, but that's an entirely separate topic. We’ll see what the impact of these new types of ads are when they roll out in the coming months, but one thing is for sure: there is no limit to marketing innovation.
Things that are NOT allowed: