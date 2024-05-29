Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Meta working on an early access program for Instagram, more AI features

Meta plans to debut an early access program for Instagram, just like WhatsApp’s. The program will offer Instagram users early access to new features that aren’t otherwise available.

Information about the early access program for Instagram has been uncovered by reliable leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, who also provided a screenshot showing a new option in the “Settings and activity” menu that allows users to enroll in the early access program.

Currently, Instagram tests new features that are still being developed with a limited number of users. The launch of an early access program will allow the social app to test new features using a much larger audience, thus getting more valuable feedback.

Along with this early access program, Instagram is also working on another AI-powered feature called “Create with AI,” which will allow its users to create personalized chat themes by taking advantage of generative AI.

Conveniently, WhatsApp is working on a similar feature, which is already available for testing if you’re enrolled in the beta program.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

