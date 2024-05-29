Meta working on an early access program for Instagram, more AI features
Meta plans to debut an early access program for Instagram, just like WhatsApp’s. The program will offer Instagram users early access to new features that aren’t otherwise available.
Information about the early access program for Instagram has been uncovered by reliable leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, who also provided a screenshot showing a new option in the “Settings and activity” menu that allows users to enroll in the early access program.
Along with this early access program, Instagram is also working on another AI-powered feature called “Create with AI,” which will allow its users to create personalized chat themes by taking advantage of generative AI.
Conveniently, WhatsApp is working on a similar feature, which is already available for testing if you’re enrolled in the beta program.
Currently, Instagram tests new features that are still being developed with a limited number of users. The launch of an early access program will allow the social app to test new features using a much larger audience, thus getting more valuable feedback.
