 Instagram down: app is crashing for many users - PhoneArena
Instagram down: app is crashing for many users

Instagram is crashing for many users
Update: The app is back up for many.
 
The original story continues below.

If the Instagram app on your phone keeps crashing, it's not just you, as many users are experiencing the problem.

When I tried launching Instagram on my Samsung Galaxy A71, it wouldn't open. A quick check of Twitter revealed that many others were also facing the same problem. Comments on Instagram's Facebook page also suggest that people the world over are having trouble with the app.





Per, Downdetector, which shows a real-time overview of issues with different services, nearly 23,000 US-based users have reported problems with the app within the past hour. 

Earlier today, Twitter experienced an outage and went down for 40 minutes.

It's not clear what's causing the problem. Last year, Instagram as well as its sister apps WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger went down for close to six hours and even the virtual reality platform Oculus and business communication tool Workplace were affected.

This is a developing story...
