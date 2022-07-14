Twitter just experienced a major outage
2
If you have been unable to access Twitter, don't panic. The problem is not your internet connection or your phone. Apparently, Twitter just experienced some kind of outage and was down for everybody for about an hour. The downtime affected the web version of Twitter and its mobile apps. The web version showed an error message, and the mobile apps displayed an in-app notification saying that the latest Tweets couldn't be loaded.
According to Downdetector — a platform that shows the status of various websites and services in real time — sometime around 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, Twitter users began reporting that they were unable to connect. However, just a few minutes ago, all the error messages the social media platform had been showing disappeared, and it is now running without any issues. So, you can once again access Twitter on your iPhone, Android phone, or via your favorite web browser.
The social media has not yet issued a statement, and there is currently no information on what caused the Twitter outage. If it does, we will let you know what forced Twitter to take a short nap. The last time Twitter experienced such a dramatic problem was back in February. Back then, the social media platform said in a statement that the cause of the issue was a "technical bug that briefly impacted how Tweets were loading for people on Twitter."
Things that are NOT allowed: