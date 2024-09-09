Instagram DMs get a creative boost with new features

30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Instagram is rolling out a set of new features designed to make your Direct Messages more expressive and fun. The updates include the ability to add stickers, text, and drawings to photos and videos, create custom stickers from your camera roll, celebrate birthdays with special effects, and personalize your chats with new themes.

Express yourself with photos and videos

Now you can let your creativity flow by customizing photos and videos directly within your DMs. Add a playful touch with stickers, personalize them with text and drawings, or even create unique stickers by cutting out elements from your own photos and videos. It's a great way to add a personal flair to your conversations and react to your friends' messages in a more engaging way.

Celebrate birthdays with new notes

Make your friends' birthdays even more special with the new birthday Notes feature. When you post a Note on your birthday, your friends will see a festive birthday cake effect on your profile photo and in your DMs. Tapping on your Note will trigger a fun confetti animation, adding a touch of celebration to your special day. Also, when it’s a friend's birthday, you’ll see a birthday cake effect on their profile photo and on their photo in DMs.

New Instagram DM creative features | Images credit — Meta

Set the mood with new chat themes

Personalize your chats with the new chat themes and create the perfect vibe for your conversations. Whether you're feeling the cozy autumn vibes with the "Fall" theme or want to celebrate Sabrina Carpenter's new album with a dedicated theme, you'll find something to match your mood and interests.

These new features offer a variety of ways to express yourself, connect with friends, and celebrate special moments in your Instagram DMs. So, go ahead and unleash your creativity, personalize your chats, and make your conversations more engaging and memorable!
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

