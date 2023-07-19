Instagram's head honcho says on Threads that "Android's now better than iOS"

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri got his new social media platform Threads into a major tizzy on Tuesday when he gave his tech "hot take" on the Threads account of popular reviewer Marques Brownlee. Mosseri posted that "Android's now better than iOS." As you might expect from such a controversial topic and post, there were responses agreeing with the Instagram chief while others wrote things like, "Now I understand why there's no native iPad app for Instagram."





Some iOS fans showed up with one posting that "Android is better at ad-tracking and poor customer service." In a response directed right at Mosseri, one Thread subscriber wrote, "Do they let you dress yourself in the morning?" And an Android user disagreed with the executive by saying that after using the platform for the last decade, he "strongly disagrees" and says that he is tired of Android and is thinking of returning to iOS.





Mosseri's comment was also challenged by an iOS user who refuted the Instagram chief's comment. "This is just objectively false, last couple years iOS has got very seamless with almost no pain points," stated this Threads subscriber.











Needless to say, there were some Android defenders in the group. "I've been using Android for years and it has always served me well, including connecting to my other devices, accessing spreadsheets, and all of the apps that I need. It would be difficult to switch to iOS," said one. Another fan of Android said, "Android is innovating while Apple remains stagnant."





The battle between Android fans and iOS fans seems to be just as hot as ever and while Mosseri's comment flamed the fires, perhaps the most unexpected part isn't that he picked Android over iOS, but that he posted his choice at all. For the record, well before Mosseri became head of Instagram, and before what was then known as a photo filter app was bought by Facebook, Instagram launched on iOS first before releasing an Android version. Of course, that was the usual order of things back then and it remains the same these days.





But Android is the most popular operating system worldwide with close to a 71% slice of the smartphone market. Following is iOS with its 28% share. Some of the reason for Android's domination is the cheaper price of Android phones in some markets. For example, India is the world's second largest smartphone market but it also is a developing nation. With consumers more sensitive to smartphone pricing than in other countries, Android holds a 95% grip on handset sales in that market.

