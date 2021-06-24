Instagram is changing your feed, forcing you into more screen time

Instagram is changing your feed, forcing you into more screen time0
Usually, as you scroll along, your friends' posts show up one after another on your feed for you to catch up to what everyone's been up to, without interruptions (except the odd ad, of course).
In a new change that's already entered a public testing phase, Instagram plans to outsmart you to make it take even longer to catch up with your friends. Rather than keeping suggested posts at the bottom of the feed, after your familiar posts, the platform will begin mixing them up into your regular feed.
Likely realizing that this is bound to annoy some people, Instagram is also adding a "Snooze" button which lets you stop seeing these suggested posts in your feed for 30 days. They probably figure that by then, people may have forgotten about it and fail to notice the random suggestions creeping back in—resulting in more screen time for you, and more dollar signs in ad monetization for them.
Considering that most people follow hundreds, if not thousands of Instagram accounts, we imagine the change will not go over too well, as people can barely manage to catch up to their regularly followed accounts as it is. As of yet, there is no way to stop the feed from mixing permanently, or for any more than 30 days.
Over the next few days, Instagram's "feed extension" will be available in select English-speaking countries, although nobody knows exactly how extensive or how long this test phase will be.