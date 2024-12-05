Instagram rolls out major broadcast channels improvements

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Instagram has just announced new features are coming to its social app, which will further improve the broadcast channels experience. Replies, prompts and insights are now available on broadcast channels, allowing Instagram creators to interact with their audience, as well as analyze what they like.

One of the most popular methods for creators to engage directly with their audiences, broadcast channels is getting some long-awaited improvements this month.

Up until now, followers of a broadcast channel could only contribute by liking and reacting to messages. The latest update brings a few important changes that will make interacting with communities more meaningful. Here are all the new additions to Instagram:

  • Replies: Give your followers a way to engage with your messages and each other.
  • Prompts: Kickstart conversations in your channel with Q&As and daily check-ins.
  • Insights and best practices: Understand what’s working and get helpful tips to meet your goals.

Instagram replies in broadcast channels | Image credits: Instagram

Instagram creators who wish to enable replies in broadcast channels can do so by tapping on their channel name at the top, then select “Channel controls” and turn on “Allow members to reply to messages.”

Enabling prompts in broadcast channels is similarly easy. Simply head to your channel, tap “+” and select “Prompt.” Your followers will now be able to respond with text or photos for up to 24 hours and like their favorite replies.

The final change included in this update will provide Instagram creators with new metrics such as the total numbers of interactions, story shares and poll votes, which will give creators a general idea of how their content performs.

Instagram insights | Image credits: Instagram

Creators who are looking to boost their audiences on both Instagram and Facebook can update their settings to automatically share their channel messages to both places.

These new changes to broadcast channels are now rolling out to all platforms Instagram is compatible with, but it will probably take a few days for the deployment to be complete.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

