Instagram finally gets auto-generated video captions for your feed to rival TikTok
Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared the news about the long-awaited feature. For comparison, rival TikTok has had auto-captions since last April. The auto-captions on Instagram will be on by default for content creators on the social media platform.
It’s a long time coming, but we’re excited to share a new tool that empowers those in the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities.— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) March 1, 2022
Videos on Instagram will now have auto-generated captions, where you have the option to turn them off or on. pic.twitter.com/DNyzcdiPSU
This could be another effort to boost Instagram engagement, as it will allow you to watch a video even if you don't want anybody else around you to listen to it (instead of saving it for later). It is possible you may want to stay in the app longer because of this new feature.
