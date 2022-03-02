Instagram finally gets auto-generated video captions for your feed to rival TikTok

Instagram catches on with TikTok with auto-generated video captions

Before this change, creators had to manually add captions to their videos, and the process was quite time-consuming. Now, with the new update, the captions will be generated automatically. With this change, Instagram becomes more accessible to users who are hard-of-hearing or Deaf but not only to them but also to anyone who wishes to watch Instagram videos without sound.







It’s a long time coming, but we’re excited to share a new tool that empowers those in the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities.



Videos on Instagram will now have auto-generated captions, where you have the option to turn them off or on. pic.twitter.com/DNyzcdiPSU — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) March 1, 2022



