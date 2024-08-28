Instagram and Spotify working on a real-time song-sharing feature

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

By
Streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify already allow users to share their favorite tracks on Instagram through posts and Stories. However, now, Meta, the owner of Instagram, is teaming up with Spotify to dive into even more extensive music integration within the app.

A new social music-sharing feature on the horizon


Recent discoveries reveal that the companies are experimenting with a feature that would let users continuously share the music they are listening to via Instagram’s Notes. This new Share from Spotify feature was found by developer and app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, known for discovering unreleased features while they are still in the works. A message within the app informs users that they can “continuously share what they’re listening to” and also “stop sharing at any time.”



Basically, this feature will allow users to link their Instagram accounts to Spotify. Once connected, Spotify will automatically generate a new note showcasing the song currently playing. Other users will be able to see these notes when they open the DM tab or visit a user’s profile.

However, it is important to remember that companies like Meta and Spotify are always testing new ideas, so just because this feature has been discovered doesn’t mean it will be rolled out to the public anytime soon.

If this feature rolls out, it will build on a change made a little over a year ago when Instagram introduced the option to share 30-second song clips in Notes. Launched in 2022, Notes allows users to update their status or share quick messages that pop up right above their inbox on Instagram.

This new feature would provide users with even more ways to express themselves, and I think it would be a great addition to the platform. Music has become a big focus for Instagram lately, especially since the app recently introduced another feature that lets users add a song directly to their profile.

Lately, Spotify and Meta appear to be strengthening their partnership not just through new features like this but also through their shared stance against some EU regulations. Both Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and Spotify's CEO, Daniel Ek, have expressed worries about Europe’s open-source AI rules, cautioning that the continent could lag behind because of its complex regulations.
Tsveta Ermenkova
