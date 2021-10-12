Instagram announces 'Account Status' and a notification system to inform you about outages

Instagram has now announced two useful new features that will help you get the information you need about your account or about the service health straight from the social media platform itself, rather than relying to find the info on the internet. The social media platform has now announced the introduction of "Account Status" and Notifications about an outage or technical issues.

Instagram will inform you about outages right into the app

Like any other platform out there, Instagram also experiences outages or technical difficulties that sometimes prevent people from using all the features of the platform or posting something. Due to the fact that not always the information about these types of issues is immediately known, some people are also thinking something's wrong with their account. To remedy this confusion and lack of clarity about what's going on, Instagram will now start testing outage notifications for your Instagram Feed.







Instagram also announced "Account Status" to help you determine your account's health

Last year, the company introduced Support Requests which could be used so that users can get more information about the stuff they reported on Instagram, or to know if anything they posted went against the Community Guidelines of the social media platform. Now, with the new feature, Instagram is going to make it even more simple to know what's happening with your account and content.







The global outage Instagram and Facebook experienced recently had people sharing concerns on Twitter

