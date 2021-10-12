Instagram announces 'Account Status' and a notification system to inform you about outages

Instagram announces 'Account Status' and a notification system to inform you about outages0
Instagram has now announced two useful new features that will help you get the information you need about your account or about the service health straight from the social media platform itself, rather than relying to find the info on the internet. The social media platform has now announced the introduction of "Account Status" and Notifications about an outage or technical issues.
Instagram will inform you about outages right into the app
Like any other platform out there, Instagram also experiences outages or technical difficulties that sometimes prevent people from using all the features of the platform or posting something. Due to the fact that not always the information about these types of issues is immediately known, some people are also thinking something's wrong with their account. To remedy this confusion and lack of clarity about what's going on, Instagram will now start testing outage notifications for your Instagram Feed.
Firstly, the test will start with users in the US before a global rollout of the new feature. The new feature will notify you in your Activity Feed when there is an outage and when it is resolved. The blog post that Instagram shared about the new feature also details something important: you won't be getting a notification every single time there is an outage. The experiment will help determine whether when there is an outage or a technical issue and people are confused and looking for answers, such notifications will help or not.
Instagram also announced "Account Status" to help you determine your account's health
Previously, Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer known for discovering features in the code of Instagram long before they officially appear, talked about an Account Health feature where you would be able to see removed posts, request reviews. Now, Instagram has announced the feature and its final name is "Account Status".
Last year, the company introduced Support Requests which could be used so that users can get more information about the stuff they reported on Instagram, or to know if anything they posted went against the Community Guidelines of the social media platform. Now, with the new feature, Instagram is going to make it even more simple to know what's happening with your account and content.
The "Account Status" tool will be informing you when your account is about to get disabled or it is at risk of getting banned. In the coming months, more info will be added to the Account Status page and will ensure you get a better sense of how your content is being distributed or recommended.
The "Account Status" page will also give you the possibility to directly request a review if you think your account has been disabled by mistake. Instagram does not give a concrete timeline of when these Account Status settings will be rolling out, so we will have to wait and see.
The global outage Instagram and Facebook experienced recently had people sharing concerns on Twitter
The news about these two features comes after Facebook and co had a big global outage that had many users around the world incapable of using Facebook or any of its social media platforms. Facebook was down for around 5-6 hours on October 5, causing many people to be frustrated.
The company even took to Twitter to announce the issue and to inform confused users that there is a global outage and it's not their account. Now, with the new warnings directly on Instagram, at least Instagram users will be able to know something's going on and not be confused. Well, that is if you can access Instagram at all.