Apple intends to let India make 100 million iPhones in 2024 and 2025
Apple’s pull out of China is getting more real by the day, with plans from Cupertino to boost the Indian-made iPhones up to 50 million devices per year.

A new report by Wall Street Journal shines a light on Apple’s big plans for the near future, stating that Apple and its suppliers aim to build more than 50 million iPhones in India annually within the next two to three years, “with additional tens of millions of units planned after that”, according to sources.

Last year, there were more than 220 million global iPhone shipments (according to a report by research firm Counterpoint) – a number that, give or take, remained steady in the last years. If Apple’s intentions to boost Indian iPhone production go as planned, that would make India responsible for more than 25% of the annual iPhone production on a global scale.

Historically, China has been the production center for iPhones – and it will continue to be of vital importance in the following years – but Apple has faced challenges including restrictive labor rules that often make doing business harder than in China. Labor unions are pushing back on an effort by companies to get permission for 12-hour work days.

Not to mention the US-China relations, which are worsening by the day. Apple’s reorientation towards India is ready now to enter the phase of a bigger expansion, say people involved in the supply chain.

The plans for new and existing plants and an expanded production regime signify that Apple intends to have the capacity to make at least 50 million to 60 million iPhones in India annually within two to three years, said people involved in the planning.
