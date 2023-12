Apple could be forced to use USB-C ports on older iPhone models in India

One part of the new rules would force iPhone 15 release cycle, it would switch to USB-C starting with the release of the 2023 iPhone models last September. One part of the new rules would force Apple to replace the Lightning port on older iPhone models with a USB-C port and that is the issue that has Apple meeting with India's IT Ministry. While the EU's rule change only affected new iPhone models released after the rule takes effect in 2024, Apple decided that instead of having to change things up in the middle of therelease cycle, it would switch to USB-C starting with the release of the 2023 iPhone models last September.











India's new rules, on the other hand, must be followed for all electronic devices sold in the country regardless of when a specific device was originally released. This would require Apple to change the charging and data transfer ports on older models it sells in India including the iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus , and the iPhone 13 . To Apple, this would be a hardship and would probably raise the prices of these models which would be a problem in a developing country like India (which is still the second-largest market for smartphones globally).