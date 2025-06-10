If you don't want your Samsung account deleted, you need to do just one thing



If you have a Samsung account that you haven't opened for more than 24 months, you better open it before July 31st, 2025. Starting on that date, any Samsung account that has been dormant for two years or longer could be deleted. Sammy says it is doing this to protect the data of users who haven't opened their account to check it out for some time.





Here's the thing. If you do sign into your Samsung account every now and then, you can forget all about this warning and go about your daily activities without giving this a second thought. You might remember that a couple of years ago Google started deactivating Gmail accounts that hadn't been used in over two years leading some Gmail users to scramble to keep their accounts at the last second.





It really doesn't seem that Samsung is asking too much from those with a Samsung account. All you need to do is log in before July 31st and the company will refrain from deleting your account, at least for now. This would seem to be a good time to see what info is in your Samsung account, and if there is nothing there you need, and you haven't opened it in two years, just let it go on July 31st, On the other hand, if you see some data you want to save, take 20 seconds to log in.

