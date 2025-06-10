Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

If you don't want your Samsung account deleted, you need to do just one thing

If you don't want your inactive Samsung account deleted, log in before the end of July.

If you have a Samsung account that you haven't opened for more than 24 months, you better open it before July 31st, 2025. Starting on that date, any Samsung account that has been dormant for two years or longer could be deleted. Sammy says it is doing this to protect the data of users who haven't opened their account to check it out for some time.

So if you want to save a Samsung account you haven't touched in two years, make sure to open it before July 31st arrives. If you do have a Samsung account that you haven't touched for two years, open it before the end of July or the company will consider the account permanently inactive and delete it. Samsung notes that once it deletes an account, the account and the data it contained cannot be restored.

To warn you that this is about to happen to one of your accounts, the manufacturer will send you a last-minute email to alert you that time is running out for your Samsung account. Those accounts that are erased will be removed from the Samsung's servers. You probably should check out your Samsung accounts before July comes to an end to make sure that they don't contain any data that you would miss if it were deleted.

Here's the thing. If you do sign into your Samsung account every now and then, you can forget all about this warning and go about your daily activities without giving this a second thought. You might remember that a couple of years ago Google started deactivating Gmail accounts that hadn't been used in over two years leading some Gmail users to scramble to keep their accounts at the last second.

It really doesn't seem that Samsung is asking too much from those with a Samsung account. All you need to do is log in before July 31st and the company will refrain from deleting your account, at least for now. This would seem to be a good time to see what info is in your Samsung account, and if there is nothing there you need, and you haven't opened it in two years, just let it go on July 31st, On the other hand, if you see some data you want to save, take 20 seconds to log in.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
