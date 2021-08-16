Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
Release dates OnePlus

IMEI leak suggests upcoming OnePlus 10, or a Nord in 2022

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
IMEI leak suggests upcoming OnePlus 10, or a Nord in 2022
A leaked new entry in the IMEI database has revealed that OnePlus is working on a new smartphone, which could end up being either the OnePlus 10 or an another addition to its Nord line. 

The entry, first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter (reported by 91mobiles), doesn't share a lot of information other than the existence of an unheard-of new device by the OnePlus company, dubbed the OnePlus NE2210. Its model number is labeled as 22 (possibly short for 2022), which may mean that whatever OnePlus has got cooking, it could be coming next year. 

Mukul Sharma's hunch is that it's probably a new Nord model in the works, rather than the OnePlus 10. The reasoning behind this is that the first two letters, "NE," don't match the model number the company used for the OnePlus 9—which was LE2210. 


The OnePlus Nord line has seen a decent share of development lately, аs the OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G have all been recent 2021 release—and the whole OnePlus 9 series (namely the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro), came to the market this spring as well. 

The company has been hard at work on these two flagship series, and they're certain to be already moving forward with designs of their future successors under the radar, while we wait for leaks such as this to start cropping up and fill us in on what's coming. 

The OnePlus 9T is also expected later this year, keeping up with OnePlus' tradition of releasing a single new phone in the line per year, starting with the 3T back in 2016. 

OnePlus 9

- Astral Black & Winter Mist (128 GB) + FREE Buds Z Earphones and Bumper Case or Screen Protector

$729
Buy at OnePlus

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

You will be able to control your phone with facial expressions with a new Accessibility beta feature
by Iskra Petrova,  0
You will be able to control your phone with facial expressions with a new Accessibility beta feature
Affordable Moto G60s is coming to Europe: A new budget king?
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Affordable Moto G60s is coming to Europe: A new budget king?
Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a new kind of OLED screen
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a new kind of OLED screen
Reddit adds TikTok style short-form video feed to its iOS app
by Alan Friedman,  0
Reddit adds TikTok style short-form video feed to its iOS app
Pixel 5a has the biggest battery of any Google Pixel phone yet, component images reveal
by Anam Hamid,  3
Pixel 5a has the biggest battery of any Google Pixel phone yet, component images reveal
Personal data of 100 million T-Mobile subscribers is stolen and put up for sale
by Alan Friedman,  3
Personal data of 100 million T-Mobile subscribers is stolen and put up for sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless