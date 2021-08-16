IMEI leak suggests upcoming OnePlus 10, or a Nord in 2022

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The entry, first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter (reported by 91mobiles ), doesn't share a lot of information other than the existence of an unheard-of new device by the OnePlus company, dubbed the OnePlus NE2210. Its model number is labeled as 22 (possibly short for 2022), which may mean that whatever OnePlus has got cooking, it could be coming next year.





Mukul Sharma's hunch is that it's probably a new Nord model in the works, rather than the OnePlus 10. The reasoning behind this is that the first two letters, "NE," don't match the model number the company used for the OnePlus 9—which was LE2210.





A new OnePlus (presumably a Nord device) visits the IMEI database.#OnePluspic.twitter.com/l97ArGcYJ2 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 15, 2021







The company has been hard at work on these two flagship series, and they're certain to be already moving forward with designs of their future successors under the radar, while we wait for leaks such as this to start cropping up and fill us in on what's coming.





The OnePlus 9T is also expected later this year, keeping up with OnePlus' tradition of releasing a single new phone in the line per year, starting with the 3T back in 2016.





