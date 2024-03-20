IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced

If you are in the market for a reliable fast charger for your phone or tablet, you would typically shop at an Apple store or a Samsung store if you want the original accessories, or at a big box retailer like Best Buy.





But, out of all places, IKEA has just launched two new chargers that support all the latest fast charging protocols, and they are so affordable that it might just have made all other options on the market look way overpriced.





These two chargers both carry the SJÖSS brand name. You have the following two models:

30W 1-port USB-C charger priced at $7.99

45W 2-port USB-C charger priced at $14.99









Both of them can charge your phone, tablet or most laptops, and they support all the latest standards including Power Delivery (PD 3.0), Quick Charge (QC4+) and Programmable Power Supply (PPS).









A Macbook Air also charges at 30W, and most tablets max out at charging speeds of less than that.





Only a few smartphone models available in the US, like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Plus , actually support faster speeds (these two max out at 45W). Those two particular models, however, require 5A charging, while the 2-port SJOSS 45W option only supports 3A output, so do keep that in mind. Another detail specific to the 2-port SJOSS charger is that if you use both ports, you get 22W power output out of each.





So for most gadgets available on the market, these new IKEA fast chargers have got you covered and are much cheaper than most other options on the market.





In comparison, Google's official single-port 30W USB-C charger costs more than three times as much at $25. Samsung's 25W charging brick costs $20 and Apple's even slower single-port 20W charger is also priced at $19.



Chargers by other popular brands like Anker also cost roughly in the same ballpark (the Anker 511 Nano 3 charger costs $25).





The new IKEA SJOSS fast chargers are really an incredibly attractive offer, and at those prices, you might just want to grab a few extra ones just in case.







