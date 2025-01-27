Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
If you see this pop up on your iPhone, it could be the start of an attack on your financial apps

The "Reset Passwords" notification pop up appears on the screen of an iPhone.
An iPhone user took to Reddit to show everyone a notification he had received twice, asking whether he should be worried about it. The notification said at the top "Reset Password," which right off the bat made him concerned. It was followed by "Use this iPhone to reset your Apple Account password." You then have two options to choose from, Do Not Allow and Allow. You might not be able to use your iPhone until you pick one of the responses.

Pressing on "Allow" will result in Apple sending you a code that will allow you to change your password. What you do with the code is what is important. You will continue to receive the "Reset Password" notification every few seconds which is generated by the attacker. What happens next is key. You will receive a phone call that appears to be coming from Apple Support (1-800-275-2273). DO NOT PICK UP THE CALL!

A target shows how many Reset Password notifications he received.
Part of the scam involves the target receiving constant requests to respond to a notification. | Image credit-KrebsonSecurity

What the attackers are banking on is you getting upset about all of the notifications you've received. They will tell you that your account is under attack and to stop it, you will need to give them the one-time code you received from Apple. DO NOT DO IT! Once you give them that code, they can change the passcode of your iPhone locking you out of the device. You'll be unable to stop the thieves from changing the passwords to all your apps, including financial apps allowing them to transfer your cash to their accounts. 

Once the attacker changes the passcode to the phone, even two-factor authorization is not a help and in fact use of 2FA by the bad actors allows them to verify the requests they make to change the passwords to your apps.

Just to be clear, the best way to stay out of trouble with this attack is to ignore the phone call you receive after receiving the "Reset Password" notifications. And if you do accidentally pick up the phone, do not reveal the one-time code. Again, giving away this code is the main reason why some (mostly elderly) iPhone users get scammed with this ruse.

If you know any iPhone users that you feel might be easy targets of this attack, take a few minutes out of your day to explain it to them and tell them what to do to avoid getting wiped out.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

