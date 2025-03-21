If you pre-ordered the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, you might wanna sit down
If you have pre-ordered the new Nothing Phone (3a) Pro and you are now expecting to get it next week, I'll have to disappoint you a bit. It seems some customers have started receiving emails from Nothing about shipment delays.
Nothing recently unveiled the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, a very reliable mid-ranger ready to battle the likes of the newly-announced Pixel 9a and the Galaxy A56. And it seems people want the latest phone from Nothing so badly, the company is struggling to fulfill orders.
Some customers that have pre-ordered the Phone (3a) Pro have received an email from Nothing that they will get their devices with a delay. The company stated that it had "forgotten" to mention that deliveries would begin at a later date, and considering the higher demand, it seems Nothing was overwhelmed.
The London-based company now expects pre-orders to ship before April 15, which is a delay of three weeks from the date of March 25.
On top of that, if you've received an automated email that your Phone (3a) Pro is being shipped, according to Nothing, you should ignore it (that is if you received the email about the delay).
Meanwhile, in the U.S., the company is no longer accepting pre-orders for this phone due to high demand. In India, the Phone (3a) Pro is available for sale and in most cities, customers can get a next-day delivery of the gray color variant.
With the pre-orders, Nothing is getting you a free charger or Nothing earbuds, depending on what you selected during pre-ordering.
Although the sold-out situation may be a bummer for impatient customers, this is actually great for Nothing, as people have started paying more attention to their phones. And for a good reason. The Phone (3a) Pro, as we found in our Nothing Phone (3a) Pro review, is an all-around good mid-ranger with a cool and unique look.
The phone features a great 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display, 12 gigs of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. It performs OK (not a gamer phone, but can reliably handle daily tasks), and although the camera on the Pixel 9a may be better, the Phone (3a) Pro is still a solid choice for its price.
Although the sold-out situation may be a bummer for impatient customers, this is actually great for Nothing, as people have started paying more attention to their phones. And for a good reason. The Phone (3a) Pro, as we found in our Nothing Phone (3a) Pro review, is an all-around good mid-ranger with a cool and unique look.
