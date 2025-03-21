Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

If you pre-ordered the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, you might wanna sit down

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Nothing
The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro with its cameras facing the viewer.
If you have pre-ordered the new Nothing Phone (3a) Pro and you are now expecting to get it next week, I'll have to disappoint you a bit. It seems some customers have started receiving emails from Nothing about shipment delays.

Nothing recently unveiled the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, a very reliable mid-ranger ready to battle the likes of the newly-announced Pixel 9a and the Galaxy A56. And it seems people want the latest phone from Nothing so badly, the company is struggling to fulfill orders.

Shipments were expected to start on March 25, but if you've been holding your breath to get your new Phone (3a) Pro next week, well, you may be in for a little disappointment.

Some customers that have pre-ordered the Phone (3a) Pro have received an email from Nothing that they will get their devices with a delay. The company stated that it had "forgotten" to mention that deliveries would begin at a later date, and considering the higher demand, it seems Nothing was overwhelmed. 



The London-based company now expects pre-orders to ship before April 15, which is a delay of three weeks from the date of March 25.

On top of that, if you've received an automated email that your Phone (3a) Pro is being shipped, according to Nothing, you should ignore it (that is if you received the email about the delay).

At the moment, the delay seems to apply to Nothing Phone (3a) Pro pre-orders in Europe. In Spain, the black color of the phone is indicated to start shipping on March 31, while the gray variant will start shipping on April 15.
 
Meanwhile, in the U.S., the company is no longer accepting pre-orders for this phone due to high demand. In India, the Phone (3a) Pro is available for sale and in most cities, customers can get a next-day delivery of the gray color variant.

With the pre-orders, Nothing is getting you a free charger or Nothing earbuds, depending on what you selected during pre-ordering.

Although the sold-out situation may be a bummer for impatient customers, this is actually great for Nothing, as people have started paying more attention to their phones. And for a good reason. The Phone (3a) Pro, as we found in our Nothing Phone (3a) Pro review, is an all-around good mid-ranger with a cool and unique look.

Recommended Stories
The phone features a great 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display, 12 gigs of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.  It performs OK (not a gamer phone, but can reliably handle daily tasks), and although the camera on the Pixel 9a may be better, the Phone (3a) Pro is still a solid choice for its price.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts
Furious T-Mobile customers consider legal action over shocking price hike [UPDATED]
Furious T-Mobile customers consider legal action over shocking price hike [UPDATED]

Latest News

Motorola's 'most durable Edge phone' is coming soon with IP69 rating and other impressive features
Motorola's 'most durable Edge phone' is coming soon with IP69 rating and other impressive features
AT&T's operators a century ago: 24-hour shifts and 36,000 calls a day
AT&T's operators a century ago: 24-hour shifts and 36,000 calls a day
Motorola's latest Razr Plus (2025) leak shows it's not playing it safe with the design
Motorola's latest Razr Plus (2025) leak shows it's not playing it safe with the design
Samsung confirms these older flagships are getting One UI 7.0 too
Samsung confirms these older flagships are getting One UI 7.0 too
Save $500 on the OnePlus Open with Best Buy's unmissable sale
Save $500 on the OnePlus Open with Best Buy's unmissable sale
Thinking of upgrading to iPhone 17? STOP! There are good reasons to wait for 2026's iPhone 18
Thinking of upgrading to iPhone 17? STOP! There are good reasons to wait for 2026's iPhone 18
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless